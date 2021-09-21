Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has described The Sun Awards as honour that reflects one’s achievements, devoid of sentiment, external influence or political consideration.

Speaking when he received a delegation from The Sun, which visited to present to him a letter notifying him of his emergence as winner of the Man of the Year 2020 award in Port Harcourt, Wike said going by his experience, The Sun Awards are driven by integrity and professionalism.

He thanked the Management and Board of Editors of The Sun for finding him worthy to receive the Man of the Year Award, as he dedicates the award to God and the people of Rivers State.

Governor Wike attributed achievements recorded by his administration to massive supports he enjoys from Rivers people.

He said: “Let me, on behalf of the government and people of Rivers State, thank you and members of your team for the honour of The Sun Man of the Year 2020 award.

“I recollect sometime ago when you came to present to me the Governor of the Year award, I did say and I will continue to say that I believe you are not influenced to do what you have done, or what you will continue to do.”

Charging the press to focus on governance in all the states of the federation, Wike said: “I believe that you have a role to let the public know what is happening in our various states. I believe that if you carry out your responsibility very well, the public would be the most beneficiary of it all.

“What I don’t like and which I have always said I will never be a party to is where award is given based on sentiments or given based on political affiliations.”

On his recognition as Man of the Year, Wike said: “When I got the letter, I did say that if you have thought it necessary that we merit it, then, we have no choice but to accept it. I will dedicate this award to God Almighty and entire people of the state. It wouldn’t have been possible, but for God and the support people of the state have given to this administration.”

On governance, Wike said: “I have been to a lot of states where you see a governor passing on the road and there is no reaction from the people. But here in our state you can see the reaction of the people, telling you how happy they are with your actions and activities.

“For me, governance is not only based on the infrastructure. There are certain laws that are in place that will enhance governance in the state.”

Earlier in his address, the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, The Sun Publishing Limited, Onuoha Ukeh, explained that Wike’s selection for The Sun Man of the Year award was the outcome of a rigorous a rigorous process.

Outlining what influenced the decision to name Wike Man of the Year 2020, he said the has contributed immensely to the socio-economic and political development of the country.

He said Wike recent intervention on Value Added Tax (VAT) has opened Nigerians’ eyes to the practice of true and fiscal federalism.

He said right from the time Wike assumed office as governor, he had worked in a way to show that wants to make Rivers State a place to live in.

“By your performance, you have graduated from being ‘Mr. Project,’ which Vice President Yemi Osinbajo named you to a ‘Miracle Worker,’ as you have delivered the ‘dividends of democracy’ to your people even at difficult times.

“Last year, when COVID-19 became a pandemic, you taught the world how to keep people safe from it. Nigerians will remember travel restriction and the closure of Rivers State borders to ensure that coronavirus didn’t rare its ugly head in the state. You had followed the state’s border closure with effective lockdown. The low record of coronavirus in Rivers State is a proof of the effectiveness of your ‘keep Rivers safe’ strategy.”

The Sun MD said despite coronavirus and its aftermath, Wike had “stunned Nigerians with the level of good work you have done. You have changed the face and fortunes of Rivers State with great policies and infrastructure development.”

He said that the number of flyover bridges and roads already completed and being constructed by the Wike government has given Rivers a new lease of life, as he described the governor as “an accomplished performer who everyone agrees you has taken Rivers State to greater heights in terms of social and infrastructure development.”

Ukeh said the Man of the Year Award is The Sun’s flagship honour “given to that man or woman who has made most remarkable contribution(s) in socio-economic and political development, thereby giving hope for a better Nigeria.”

He revealed that the presentation of the award holds on October 16, 2021 at the Expo Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

