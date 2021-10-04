Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Ammasco International Limited, Alhaji Mustapha Ado Mohammed, has expressed delight at his nomination as The Sun Industrialist of the Year 2020, saying the priceless recognition would further inspire him to contribute more to the nation’s economy and to humanity in general.

Speaking while receiving a delegation from The Sun Publishing Limited, led by the Managing Director/ Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, in Kano, Ado said the recognition has shown him that he is in the right path.

Ado, who restated his profound admiration and respect for The Sun, said the courage and consistency of the newspaper in speaking truth to power have contributed to nation building.

On the activities of his company, the industrialist, who has over 3,500 workers in his various industries, narrated how he revived over six dead companies in Kano.

He said provision of job to teeming Nigerian youths was paramount to him, while explaining that without jobs, many people would take to crime.

Ado revealed that his company has plans to expand and invest in new sectors to further boost employment.

Earlier, The Sun MD praised Ado for his contributions to the Nigerian economy, stressing that the success of his company in diverse areas informed his choice for the award.

He explained that The Sun Industrialist of the Year Award was reserved for any Nigerian who has made tremendous impact in the manufacturing sector and in the process has contributed to the growth of the Nigerian economy.

The Sun Awards ceremony holds at the Expo Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

Apart from Alhaji Ado, others who will receive awards are: Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Mallam Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (Man of the Year); Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State (Governor of the Year); Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State (Political Icon); and Comrade Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo State (Sports Personality).

Other awardees include Allen Onyema, chairman, Air Peace and Dr. Adedeji Adeleke (Exceptional Philanthropist); Brig Gen Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd), chairman, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency, Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly, Mr Orji and Brig Gen Ibrahim Shuaibu, Director General of the National Youths Service Corps (Public Service); Engr. Nnamdi Ezigbo, chairman, SLOT Systems Limited and Dr. ABC Ojiakor, chairman, SEPLAT Petroleum Company Ltd (Entrepreneur of the Year); Alhaji Mustapha Ado, chairman, Ammasco International Ltd and Chief Ebuka Onunkwo, chairman, Seahorse Lubricant Industries Limited (Industrialist of the Year).

Also to be honoured are First Lady of Ondo State, Chief (Mrs.) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu (Most Supportive First Lady); and Kanayo O. Kanayo, star actor and producer (Nollywood Icon). Other award winners are Mr. Moses Ekpo, Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Chief Olabode George, Prof. George Obiozor, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and Amb. Babagana Kingibe (Lifetime Achievement); Chief Frank Okafor, chairman of Marco Polo Group Limited and Prince Chris Igwe, chairman, Mainland Oil Limited (Investor of the Year).

