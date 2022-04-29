Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, has expressed delight at his nomination as The Sun Man of the Year 2021, describing the award as not only prestigious but also gratifying.

Umahi and 25 others would receive various categories of awards on May 7, 2022, at The Sun awards ceremony holding in Lagos.

Speaking in Abakaliki, when he received the Management of The Sun Publishing Limited, led by its Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Onuoha Ukeh, Umahi said he was happy that his modest achievements as governor have contributed to the development of Ebonyi State in particular and Nigeria as a whole.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He thanked the Management of The Sun for finding him worthy of the award, while promising to continue delivering good governance and rapid development of Ebonyi State.

Umahi dedicated the Man of the Year award to God, saying that his achievement in Ebonyi State was a miracle made possible by divine grace.

The governor said: “Let me say that I am grateful to The Sun Newspaper, and to God Almighty for the grace that has found me and my team worthy of this award. I’m proud to dedicate this ward to God almighty, because what I see in Ebonyi State is a miracle. I know that no man can achieve any of these things without the hand of God. Even from the point of the conceptualization of the projects, to the point of implementation, the quality, the stability and the usage, it is something to thank God for because everything came as a vision.”

He said as elections are coming, aspirants for elective offices in the country should show evidence of performances in their previous or current offices, noting that Nigerians are tired of promises.

According to him, ttrack records of excellent performances in the public or private sector should be the yardstick for electing people into public offices and not based on mere promises.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

He said the country was in dire need of a competent engineer to revamp its infrastructure and provide jobs for the people.

Umahi said: “I believe strongly that we can revamp this country. At a critical time like this, Nigeria needs a solution person and not a promise maker. Nigerians are tired of promises. The leadership positions you have occupied in the past or occupying presently, what have you done with it? Nigerians want to see the evidence that you can keep your words. That is why we need a professional engineer at the centre to see how we can revamp our infrastructure, to see how we can inject our finances properly. People do not know that the best managers of finance are engineers.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

“I feel so sad that all the people who have been junketing the nation are only making promises. The resources of this country, if properly deployed, and with the fear of God, commitment and love for the people, we can be where we should be; we are not where we should be. And it is not a blame of the current administration; it all started long time ago. There is very low patriotism in the country. People tend to love selves more than the nation, but if there is no nation, probably there will be no selves

Speaking earlier, The Sun MD enumerated some of Umahi’s achievements as governor, which earned him the award.

He mentioned the road revolution in Ebonyi State anchored on cement technology, the state-of-the-art King David University of Medical Sciences, Uburu, Africa’s biggest shopping mall, and the almost completed International Airport at Onueke, among others, as salient signature projects of the Governor.

Ukeh said: “You have shown that you are a man of passion and tenacity of purpose; you have given assurance that every project started by your administration will be completed before you leave office, including the international airport at Onueke.

“For your sterling performance as governor and chairman of the South East Governors’ Forum, you wear the glittering diadem: The Sun Man of the Year 2021, which is our flagship recognition given to that man or woman who has distinguished himself or herself in public and private endeavours to the benefit of the society.”

Apart from Umahi, the other award winners, are Chairman, BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu (Man of the Year), Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State and Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State (Governor of the Year), Dr. Ahmad Lawan, Senate President (Political Icon), and Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State (Courage in Leadership).

Also to be honoured are Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, MD, First Bank Nigeria Limited (Banking Icon of the Decade), Emmanuel Mbaka, MD, Platinum Mortgage Bank (Banker of the Year), Senator Uche Ekwunife and HE Mrs. Toyin Saraki (Humanitarian Service Icon); Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour & Employment (Public Service Icon), wife of Abia State Governor, Dr. Nkechi Ikpeazu (Most Supportive First Lady) and star actress, Destiny Etiko (Nollywood Personality).

In the business categories, the following are winners: Ebuka Okafor, Chairman, Vixa Pharmaceutical and Emmanuel Iheagwazi, Chairman, Climax Lubricants Industries (Industrialist of the Year), Dr. Charles Mba, Chairman, CDV Properties and Development Limited and Okey Nzenwa, Chairman, Pan-Marine Investment Limited (Investor of the Year) as well as Chief Benson Madubuko, Chairman, De Chico Group (Entrepreneur of the Year)

Other winners are High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Chief Bisi Akande and Col. Sani Bello (retd) (Lifetime Achievement), Daniel Igali, Bayelsa State Commissioner for Sports (Sports Personality) and Augustine Okoro, chairman, Corinthian Hotel & Suites (Hospitality Personality).