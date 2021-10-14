Chairman/CEO, Chrisnak Group, Dr. Chris Odinaka Igwe, has described The Sun award as a recognition that motivates one to work harder.

He also said the honour is a good lesson to the fact that every good deed is seen by God and the society, while hailing the newspaper’s tradition of reporting the truth and defending the masses.

Speaking when a delegation of The Sun led by the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh, presented him a letter announcing him as the winner of The Sun Investor of the Year 2020, Igwe said he was happy that his contributions to the growth of the society were being acknowledged.

“I thank The Sun for this honour. It shows that my little efforts for a better society are seen and appreciated,” he said.

Igwe said he was concerned about the high unemployment rate in the country and was making his modest contribution to ameliorate the situation.

To this end, he said he spends more time and resources on his farm business, which has given employment to many people, just as his others businesses.

He said: “We must do everything to reduce unemployment in the country. That is my priority at the moment.”

The business mogul, whose business spans diverse sectors, including oil and gas, maritime, real estate, etc, commended The Sun for its professionalism and knack for uncommon stories.

“The Sun has been my number one newspaper for a long time. Everybody around me knows that. I like the newspaper because it handles news professionally,” Igwe said.

He vowed to continue to work for a better Nigeria, emphasising that he has no other country apart from it.

“We must all join hands to make Nigeria better. It is the only country we have,” he said.

Earlier, The Sun MD commended Igwe for his achievements in diverse areas.

He recalled businessman’s humble beginning in Onitsha, while praising him for attaining a lofty height in entrepreneurship.

Ukeh said the award to Igwe was based on the strings of achievements he recorded in different business engagement last year despite the COVID-19 pandemic that ravaged the world.

Apart from Igwe, others who will receive awards are, Governors Nyesom Wike and Mallam Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director, the NNPC (Man of the Year); Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano state and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi (Governor of the Year); Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State (Political Icon); and Comrade Phillip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo state (Sports Personality).

Others First Lady of Ondo State, Chief Mrs. Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu (Most Supportive First Lady); Dr. Adedeji Adeleke (Exceptional Philanthropist); Brig Gen Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd), chairman, NDLEA; Brig Gen Ibrahim Shaibu, Director General, NYSC and Rt. Hon Chinedum Orji, Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly (Public Service); Engr. Nnamdi Ezeigbo, chairman, SLOT Systems Ltd and Dr ABC Orjiakor, chairman, SEPLAT Petroleum Co. Ltd (Entrepreneur of the year); Alhaji Mustapha Ado, chairman, Ammasco International Ltd and Chief Ebuka Onunkwo, chairman, Seahorse Lubricant Industries Ltd (Industrialist of the year).

Equally to be honored are Chief Obinna Iyiegbu (Obi Cubana), chairman of Cubana Group (Hospitality Icon); Kanayo O. Kanayo, star actor and producer (Nollywood Icon); Mr. Moses Ekpo, Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Chief Olabode George, Prof George Obiozor, President General of Ohaneze Ndigbo Worldwide and Ambassador Babagana Kingibe (Lifetime Achievement); Chief Frank Okafor, chairman, Marco Polo Group (Investor of the Year).

