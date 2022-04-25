Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, has described The Sun Public Service Icon award as special, which will serve as a motivation to do more in the service of the country.

The former governor of Rivers State, spoke when the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief of The Sun Publishing Ltd, Onuoha Ukeh, led a delegation to formally present to him a letter announcing him as winner of The Sun Public Service Icon award in his office in Abuja.

Amaechi and 25 others will on May 7, 2022 receive various awards in Lagos.

He said though he had received another category of The Sun award previously, he cherished the current one recognising his efforts and cont-ributions as a public servant, while confessing that he was not expecting such honour this time.

He said: “I want to thank the Management of The Sun Publishing Ltd and especially the Board of Editors that considered me worthy for this recognition. The Sun Management had given me an award previously, but this one recognising my contributions in the public service is special. It will certainly motivate me to do more. I thank you most sincerely. “

Earlier, The Sun MD extolled Amaechi’s outstanding performances both as a politician and Minister in the development of the country, noting that he was part of the effort that culminated in the emergence of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and electoral victory of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ukeh said: “Your selection for this award is purely based on merit because of your outstanding performance in public office and development of the country.

You are a visible cabinet member of President Buhari-led government. Your outstanding performance in the transportation sector is unparalleled. As the Minister of Transportation, you have spearheaded the mass transport schemes of the federal government by reviving the hitherto moribund rail system across almost all the states of the federation.”

The MD recalled that when the country returned to civilian rule in 1999, Amaechi won election into the Rivers State House of Assembly on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and went ahead to become the State Assembly Speaker.

He said: “You served in that capacity for two terms of eight years. You ensured a cordial legislative and executive relationship under the then Governor Peter Odili.

“You later became governor of Rivers State. The long drawn battle that proceeded your swearing in as governor only showed how dogged you are in politics. You were not deterred by earlier disqualification as the candidate of the PDP. You fought and retrieved your mandate.

“When you were governor, Rivers State witnessed quantum development in road infrastructure, education, security among others. You changed the face of secondary schools, making them standard in outlook and equipment.”

Extolling Amaechi’s virtues as a Minister, Ukeh said: “As a key Minister in the Buhari-led government, you have made indelible contributions towards the development of the country. The hitherto moribund railway system has come back to life with expanded modern coaches.

“It is for these achievements that the Board of Editors of the Sun Publishing Ltd considered you worthy to receive the Public Service Icon award, revealing that “the award was reserved for that person who has performed exceptionally well in public office, someone whose contributions made tremendous impact in the development of this country.”

The other award winners, apart from Amaechi, are Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State and Chairman, BUA Group, Alhaji Abdulsamad Rabiu (Man of the Year), Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State, Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State (Governor of the Year), Dr. Ahmad Lawan, Senate President (Political Icon), Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State (Courage in Leadership) and Mrs. Nkechi Ikpeazu, First Lady of Abia State (Most Supportive First Lady).

Also to be honoured are Dr. Adesola Adeduntan, MD, First Bank Nigeria Limited (Banking Icon of the Decde), Emmanuel Mbaka, MD, Platinum Mortgage Bank (Banker of the Year), Senator Uche Ekwunife and HE Mrs. Toyin Saraki (Humanitarian Service Icon); Dr. Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour & Employment (Public Service Icon) and star actress, Destiny Etiko (Nollywood Personality).

In the business categories, the following are winners: Ebuka Okafor, Chairman, Vixa Pharmaceutical and Emmanuel Iheagwazi, Chairman, Climax Lubricants Industries (Industrialist of the Year), Dr. Charles Mba, Chairman, CDV Properties and Development Limited and Okey Nzenwa, Chairman, Pan-Marine Investment Limited (Investor of the Year) as well as Chief Benson Madubuko, Chairman, De Chico Group (Entrepreneur of the Year)

Other winners are High Chief Raymond Dokpesi, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, Chief Bisi Akande and Col Sani Bello (retd) (Lifetime Achievement), Daniel Igali, Bayelsa State Commissioner for Sports (Sports Personality) and Augustine Okoro, chairman, Corinthian Hotel & Suites (Hospitality Personality).