Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (Retd) and the Director General, National Youths Service Corps (NYSC) Brig-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim have hailed The Sun award, describing it as a recognition that enjoys public respect.

Speaking when a delegation from The Sun Publishing Limited, led by the Managing Director/ Editor-in-Chief, Mr. Onuoha Ukeh visited them separately in Lagos and Abuja to notify them of their emergence as winners of The Sun Public Service Award 2020, Marwa and Ibrahim commended The Sun for sustaining the integrity of its awards by ensuring that external forces do not influence the choice of winners.

Hailing the staff of NDLEA who he said made it possible for him to win the award, Marwa dedicated the honour to the officers and men of the agency. He said it will go a long way in encouraging the staff to work harder.

“The Sun award is respected. I thank you very much for the consideration. I will accept the award on behalf of my officers and men. They are the engine room of NDLEA; they are the ones going to the forests, houses and all corners and crannies of the country to ensure our nation is safe from drug abuse and illegal trade of hard drugs. They go to all the places 24/7 doing the job while we give directions to them,” he said.

“As you know, we don’t do this job for awards but when they come, we are encouraged by it. We also encourage the officers and men of NDLEA. In fact, we have a quarterly award scheme, which we use to recognise them on operational assignment to also encourage them to do more.”

He said the drugs’ scourge is unacceptable in the country, assuring that the agency, under his leadership, will not relent in tackling drug abuse, adding that the agency will continue to deal with drug traffickers.

Describing The Sun as a media organisation that is respected for speaking for the people, he commended the newspaper for supporting the agency in the fight against drug war in Nigeria by reporting its activities.

He also wished The Sun many more years of meritorious service to Nigeria, promising to be physically present at the ceremony to receive his award in person.

For the NYSC boss, the honour is a huge boost to continue to work for the good of humanity.

He said: “It is an honour to receive you and to be considered worthy of recognition for this award.

“As I sleep and wake up, I think of death and what I will be remembered for. So, when God gave me this opportunity, I am always thinking of what legacy I will leave behind. This honorarium from the management of Sun Newspaper will further give me more courage and motivation to perform more.

“We cannot thank the Board of Editors of the Sun Newspaper enough for chosing me and using the platform to educate Nigerians on how we operate because there are always misconceptions especially on the situation of COVID-19 in our orientation camps.

“Some claimed that there are positive cases in our camps but your platform has continued to sensitise the public on the real situation.

Earlier, Mr. Onuoha commended Ibrahim and Marwa for distinguishing themselves in their national assignments.

He explained that they were chosen as winners of The Sun Public Service Award 2020 because of excelling in their various works

He said The Sun Board of Editors sit together to talk about Nigerians who have exceptionally done well in the area of public service. He noted that after rigorous debate, the Board of Editors unanimously agreed to nominate Marwa and Ibrahim as the winner of Public Service award for the year 2020.

He maintained that the Public Service award is given to that man or woman who has made tremendous contribution in public service and shown excellence of governance.

The Md stated that Ibrahim and Marwa’s selection for the award was based on merit because of their indelible marks and outstanding achievements in their offices

The Sun Awards ceremony will be held at the Expo Convention Centre, Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, October 16, 2021.

Apart from Brig Gen Ibrahim Shuaibu and Buba Marwa others who will receive awards are: Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State and Mallam Mele Kyari, Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (Man of the Year); Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State and Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State (Governor of the Year); Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State (Political Icon); and Comrade Philip Shaibu, Deputy Governor of Edo State (Sports Personality).

Other awardees include Allen Onyema, chairman, Air Peace and Dr. Adedeji Adeleke (Exceptional Philanthropist); Brig Gen Mohammed Buba Marwa (retd), chairman, National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency , Speaker, Abia State House of Assembly , Mr Orji and; Engr. Nnamdi Ezigbo, chairman, SLOT Systems Limited and Dr. ABC Ojiakor, chairman, SEPLAT Petroleum Company Ltd (Entrepreneur of the Year); Alhaji Mustapha Ado, chairman, Ammasco International Ltd and Chief Ebuka Onunkwo, chairman, Seahorse Lubricant Industries Limited (Industrialist of the Year).

Also to be honoured are First Lady of Ondo State, Chief (Mrs.) Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu (Most Supportive First Lady); and Kanayo O. Kanayo, star actor and producer (Nollywood Icon). Other award winners are Mr. Moses Ekpo, Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Chief Olabode George, Prof. George Obiozor, President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide and Amb. Babagana Kingibe (Lifetime Achievement); Chief Frank Okafor, chairman of Marco Polo Group Limited and Prince Chris Igwe, chairman, Mainland Oil Limited (Investor of the Year).

