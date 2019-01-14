Enugu State Governor, Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, has expressed excitement over his emergence as the The Sun Governor of the Year 2018, while dedicating it to God. The Sun Awards ceremony holds on Friday, January 25, 2019 at th Expo Convention Centre, Eko Hotels & Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos. A total 22 people will be honoured Speaking in Enugu when the Managing Director/Editor-in-Chief, The Sun Publishing Limited, Mr. Eric Osagie, led a delegation to present the letter of notification on the prestigious award, Ugwuanyi said for recognising those making outstanding contributions to the counrry’s development, The Sun will continue to rise and be celebrated. He said he wholeheartedly accepts the award amd appreciates it. Ugwuanyi said: “On behalf of our team, I want to say a big thank you, first; for the honour done to Enugu State and to us because we are a team. I heartily accept the honour and by the grace of God will be there in person to receive it. “Your success will rise like the spring. The Sun will rise like the four Igbo market days of Eke, Orie, Afor and Nkwo; and be celebrated on Nkwo.” The governor urged The Sun management not to relent in its all-important nationalistic role of informing, educating and entertaining the people. Earlier, The Sun Managing Director said The Sun Governor of the Year was bestowed annually on governors whose “quality leadership, achievements and priceless contributions to national development inspire hope for a better Nigeria.”

He said the Board of Editors chose Ugwuanyi in recognition of the remarkable transformation he

has brought to bear on infrastructure, security, education, healthcare and rural development, among others, in Enugu State, since he assumed office almost four years ago. Osagie said: “As governor, you have shown great vision, determination and drive to change the fortunes of the people of Enugu State, as you have delivered the dividends of democracy. “You have also ensured harmony and stable polity in Enugu State through your political maturity and accommodating disposition, in your excellent belief that after elections, governance should supersede every other thing.”