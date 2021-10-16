By Tope Adeboboye

His legacy projects dot the nooks and crannies of Kano State. From ward to ward, from street to street, in the towns and villages of the expansive state, Governor Abdulahi’s footprints are immediately discernible in education, agriculture, road infrastructure, health and diverse other areas. Since he became the governor of Kano State in May 2015, Ganduje, many affirm, has added value to the lives of the residents of the state.

Born on December 25, 1949, to the royal family of Alhaji Umar Shi’aibu, village head of Ganduje, in Dawakin Tofa Local Government of Kano State, Ganduje attended Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria where he picked up a first degree in Science Education in 1975. In 1979, he got a Masters degree in Applied Educational Psychology from Bayero University Kano. Between 1984 and 1985, Ganduje was at the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria for another Masters in Public Administration. He continued his quest for knowledge at the University of Ibadan, where he picked up a Ph.D. in Public Administration in 1983.

Ganduje is not an accidental leader in the Kano corridors of power; he is well qualified and had been well fortified for the position he holds. Before assuming power, he had received ample tutelage in governance and public service.

This trained teacher, who had worked as a secondary school teacher as well as a university lecturer, had also garnered good experience as a public administrator. Between 1979 and 1980, he was the assistant secretary of the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in Kano State. He served twice as deputy governor of Kano State, from 1999 to 2003 and from 2011 to 2015. Between 2003 and 2007, he was the special adviser to the federal minister of defense. He has also been commissioner for local governments in Kano during his time as deputy governor.

Since he became governor, many individuals, groups and organizations have affirmed that he has bettered the lot of the Kano people with his robust and pragmatic leadership style as seen in the many projects that his administration has executed.

Among his many projects is the Kano Economic City, otherwise known as Kanawa International Market, which sits on 117.2 hectares. It is a Public-Private Partnership project between Kano State Government and Brains and Hammers Limited.

In Agriculture, he has distributed over N4 billion as assistance to local seed producers. Thousands of youths and women have been given training in various skills. Hundreds of vehicles were provided to women for door-to-door sanitation exercise. And there are many more strides for this winner of The Sun GOVERNOR OF THE YEAR, 2020.

