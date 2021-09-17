Adeleke’s philanthropy knows no tribe and creed. He does not discrimination when it comes to giving. Born by an Igbo mother, the late Esther Nnena Adeleke (née Akparah), on March 6, 1957, in Enugu to late Raji Ayoola Adeleke from Osun State, he lived in the eastern region with his maternal grandmother before going to the Western Region. His mixed blood, as it were, and Christian upbringing make him to see everybody as one.

Over the years, he has been making impact in the lives of thousands of people without his left hand knowing what his right hand did. He has planted many churches and built schools, hospitals, roads and other amenities for the society without attaching any string. Asked why his fountain of human kindness was running freely, even with- out blowing his own trumpet, as some would do, Adeleke answered: “Whatever I do for anyone is between me and my God.” Adeleke is exceptional in philanthropy. At a time, he was paying the school fees of over 2, 000 students annually in different parts of the world. To take his scholarship offering to a higher level, he decided to establish the Adeleke University Ede. It is believed that between one third and half of the students in that institution are on his scholarship. Adeleke, who is father of hip-hop star, Davido, while growing up, devoted so much energy in pursuit of education and he recorded remarkable success. In 1983, he bagged a PhD in International Business at Pacific Columbia University, Mills Valley, California, United States. In 2007, he obtained Business Administration (DBA) from the University of Phoenix, Arizona. For his philanthropy, Adeleke is the winner of The Sun Exceptional Philanthrophist award for 2020.