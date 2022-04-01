Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan is a reputable politician and exceptional technocrat whose footprints in parliamentary politics since 1999 are unmatched.

Born on January 12,1959, Lawan, who represents Yobe North Senatorial District and the current President of the Senate, holds the enviable record as the longest serving member of the Nigerian National Assembly.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

First elected to the House of Representatives in 1999, after serving as university lecturer, Lawan has been described as an uncommon leader by friends and enemies. According to President Muhammadu Buhari, “Lawan’s maturity has translated into the many achievements of the 9th assembly within a short period, including a harmonious relationship with the executive, which recently, and historically, saw a return to the right budget cycle.”

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .