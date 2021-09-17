While in Law School, he invested in social activism to fosters peace. After a stint at a law firm on a salary of N500 monthly, he establish Onyema and Company. From the resource she made, he played a major role in restoring peace in the Niger Delta at the peak of the bombing of oil pipelines by militants. His efforts in ensuring that peace returned to the Niger Delta paid off. It was this effort that brought about the amnesty programme of the Federal Government.

In 2005, Onyema initiated the First Nigeria Forever Project, an initiative for the promotion of broad nationalism as opposed to ethnic nationalism. He subsequently won for Nigeria the hosting right for Global Conference on Nonviolence and Peace in 2007.