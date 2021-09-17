Born on June 25, 1945 in Borno State, Kingibe was educated at the Borno Provincial Secondary School, and the Bishop’s Stortford College, United Kingdom (UK), where he completed his O’Level in 1960. He capped it with a Bachelors degree in International Relations from the prestigious University of Sussex.

He began his career in 1965 as a researcher in the Ahmadu Bello Univer- sity, from where he joined the Foreign Service in 1972 as Senior Political Counsellor to Nigerian High Commis- sion in London. He later became Head of Political Desk.