Mohammed was elected in 2007 to represent Bauchi South Senatorial District,serving as the Vice Chairman, Senate Committee on Aviation; Secretary, Northern Senators Forum; Member, Senate Committee on Communication; Member, Senate Committee on Finance; Member, Senate Committee on Public Accounts; Member, Senate Committee on Rules & Business; Member, Senate Committee on Environment; Member Senate Committee on Labour & Productivity and Member, Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Jos crisis. President Goodluck Jonathan appointed him Minister of Federal Capital Territory in April 2010. He was reap- pointed FCT Minister in 2011 and he held the position till 2015. In 2019, he contested for governor on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and defeated the incumbent governor.

Mohammed is tirelessly working on a blue print of building new Bauchi State tagged, ‘My Bauchi Project.’ His administration has built roads across urban and rural areas in a bid to open up the state. He has also restored the lost glory of critical sectors of the economy, such education,health,agriculture and youth empowerment among others. For these and more, The Sun crowns him Governor of the Year 2021.