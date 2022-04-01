Mba has initiated and developed quality as well as functional estates in prime locations in Lekki, Lagos and other urban centres across the country, to cater for the needs of all classes of people. These include CDV Mini Estate; Whiteoak Estate; Southlake Homes Phase 1, 2 and 3,Diank Terraces and Applewood Estate, among others. Hisintervention in the real estate sector has in no small measure helped to bridge the nation’s housinggap officially put at over 17 million units.

Apart from real estate, Mba has ventured into education and other sectors with commensurate success. His company, the 34V Engineering, is a force to be reckoned with in the nation’s road construction sector, with many excellently executed projects to its credit. In the education sec- tor, his school, Jasons Tender Care, Lagos, is a pivotal and important player. Beyond these sectors, Mba’s philanthropy knows no bounds as he has helped many indigent students realise their educational dreams in diverse fields, such as engineering, medicine, pharmacy and nursing through his pragmatic scholarship scheme. Mba, a chartered fellow of the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics (CIPRMP), Ghana, having achieved so much in the development of the nation’s real estate sector and helping the government in bridging its housing gap, is unequivocally and eminently qualified for The Sun Investor of Year Award 2021.