He began his career as a freelance salesman with Nanac Enterprises Limited, Owerri and rose to the position of General Manager. In 1992, he established his own business with little capital as a small trading company in Onitsha. Due to his resourcefulness and hard work, he was able to grow the small business into a conglomerate.

He established Mainland Oil and Gas in 2003 to proffer an all round solution to consumers in the downstream sector of the Nigerian petroleum marketing industry. From the commencement of operation till date, Mainland Oil has consistently grown at a meteoric pace. It is widely considered one of the fastest growing indigenous oil and gas companies in the Nigerian downstream sector. Equipped with the strategic advantage of our numerous gas/ petrol station outlets and a fleet of haulage trucks, Mainland Oil is now well positioned to become a household name for the uninterrupted supply of refined petroleum products, including Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), Dual Purpose Kerosene (DPK) and Automotive Gas Oil (AGO) primarily in the South-South, South-East region of the country, and indeed throughout Nigeria. Igwe who has well over 1,000 workers in his various companies, always invests right. Always calculated and strategic, he is into shipping, oil and gas, real estate, manufacturing, air services, travels and tours and general merchandise. His is a success story in investment. He is The Sun Investor of the Year 2020.