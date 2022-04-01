At the time Governor Dave Umahi became governor, Ebonyi State was regarded as the backwater of the South East because of its social infrastructure deficiency. Determined to change the narrative, he rolled up his sleeves and got to work.

In almost seven years, Umahi has spruced up the image of the state by delivering soul-lifting projects. The state capital, Abakaliki, which used to be a glorified village, has been transformed to a smart city. At night, Abakaliki looks like mini Shanghai.

One of the highpoints of the Umahi administration is the road revolution he started in the state, using cement technology. From the state capital to the rural areas, an impressive network of roads greets you. While existing roads were rehabilitated where necessary, new ones were constructed, thereby opening up the state. In fact, the Umahi administration has constructed more roads than all the past governments of the state put together. For this reason, some call him, ‘Roadmaster’. Umahi has also built 15 flyovers, which is the highest number after Abuja and Lagos.

Another flagship project executed by Umahi is the King David University of Medical Sciences in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state, which the National Universities Com- mission (NUC) described as the most beautiful institution in Nigeria. King David University is a cutting edge institution with state-of-the-facility. It looks like a postcard, a beauty to behold.