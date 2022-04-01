If there is one Nollywood actor who can be described as humble and level headed, Destiny Etiko sure fits the bill. Despite her celebrity status, the Enugu Stateborn thespian has not allowed fame to go into her head.

The 33-year-old Etiko came into the limelight after featuring in Idemili, a movie produced by Ernest Obi in 2012 but was not released until 2014. Her character of Ekemma, which she played creditably, had earned her accolades.

With no formal training aside when she went to locations with her mother, and ended up on one occasion securing a movie role as Pete Edochie’s daughter, Etiko has honed her skills and rapidly grown to become one of the most sought after actresses in Nollywood.

