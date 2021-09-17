For those who know him, Onunkwo does not flaunt his wealth and achievements as he prefers to fly below the radar of social razzmatazz. Not even be- ing the Eze Ndigbo in Cotonou, Benin Republic, could reset him.

Born on December 3, 1970, Onunkwo’s slow and steady journey to wealth is a soothing story to encourage any budding entrepreneur that hard work and perseverance pay. He was not born into a rich family where his kernels were cracked for him by benevolent spirits. However, by a dint of hard work, he has etched his name in gold in business, especially manufacturing. From selling spare parts, he forayed into importing oil lubricants and later batteries into Cotonou, Republic of Benin and later Nigeria. Before long, his business expanded beyond his imagination. In February 2015, his partners in Turkey went bankrupt and stopped production. He lost a lot of money already remitted for his goods. Determined not to allow Seahorse brand, which was already famous in Nigeria, die, Onunkwo came up with a new strategy that birthed Seahorse in Nigeria. Today, Seahorse is popular among vehicle owners and engineering firms. With a large workforce, Seahorse Lubricant Industries aims to be a house- hold name in the whole of Africa. For the success of Seahorse, Onunkwo is the Industrialist of the Year 2020.