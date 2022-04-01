Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu could be likened to an elephant, which was described differently by seven blind men. He is all in one and means different things to different people.

However, no matter how you see him, nobody will deny the fact that Iwuanyanwu is an accomplished civil engineer, consummate industrialist, business mogul, politician, sports enthusiast, media entrepreneur and philanthropist par excellence. Indeed, he has excelled in several fields of human endeavours.

Born on September 4, 1942, in Atta, Ikeduru Local Government Area of Imo State, Iwuanyanwu got admission to study Civil Engineering at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, in 1963. The Nigerian civil war, between 1967 and 1970, disrupted his studies but he eventually graduated in 1970 after the war ended.

