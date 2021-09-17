Today, his Marcopolo Properties Limited specializes in building luxury and modern residential homes. The company stands out as a real estate company that customizes orders from clients.

It is credited with the building of Cruze Gardens, one of the best architectural masterpieces in Lekki, Lagos which provide breathtaking serenity, tastefully designed to give value for money.

His real estate business assembles a rare team of architects, highly skilled at maximizing development site’s potential. In line with his vision, Marcopolo Properties develops houses for different classes – low, medium and high individual with Lagos, the commercial nerve centre of Nigeria as a primary area of focus.