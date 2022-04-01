To describe Governor Hope Odidika Uzodimma of Imo State as a tough politician is to state the obvious. He is a hard nut to crack. Largely underrated, he gets the better of his opponents and leaves them bemused.

Interestingly, Uzodimma is always on the side of the people, catering to their needs whenever opportunity comes. As governor of Imo State, he has made this manifest. Last December, he gave civil servants in the state a special Christmas gift by approving the payment of the 13th month salary (100 per cent of the basic salary) to all civil servants in the state. To rub it in, the governor said that he did not regard payment of salary as achievement “because the worker deserves his wage.”

The payment of Christmas bonus last year was unprecedented in Imo State. It was the first of such intervention in the history of the state. But it was a bold statement that the governor appreciates the state civil servants. With him, Imo civil servants have never had it so good and there was wild jubilation at the state secretariat when payment alerts were received.

Indeed, in the last two years, the Uzodimma administration has rejuvenated public sector workforce with investment in human and material resources. It has also given Imo indigenes in general many reasons to be happy. He has made

