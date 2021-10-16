For Nollywood actor, Anayo Modestus Onyekwere, popular known as Kanayo O. Kanayo (KOK), acting is life. Having spent his formative years in Aba, Kanayo attended Saint Joseph Primary School and later Secondary Technical School, Aba before proceeding to University of Lagos where he bagged a Bachelors degree in Philosophy and Masters degree in Political Science.

Inspired by the late veteran actor, Matt Dadzie, producer of rested popular soap, Behind the Clouds, Kanayo began his acting career in 1982, cutting his teeth in some of the local productions of Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), in Aba and Enugu.

He later relocated to Lagos where he waxed stronger, featuring in mega drama series, like Checkmates, Ripples, New Masquerade and Village Headmaster. It wasn’t long before he became a thespian of outstanding ability with his role of Chief Omego in Living in Bondage, a 1992 blockbuster movie.

KOK has since gone ahead to act in over 100 movies, including Rituals, Blood Money, Living Dead, Desperate Billionaire, Circles of Doom, Lost Kingdom, Billionaires Club, Fire on the Mountain, Across the Niger, October 1, Family Battle and most recently, Up North, and Living in Bondage: Breaking Free.

After many years of blossoming acting career, Kanayo became a lawyer. He was called to the Nigerian Bar on September 15, 2020, having been pronounced a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria.

Holder of the National honour of Member of the Federal Republic (MFR), Kanayo, for his excellent role delivery and iconic status, is The Sun NOLLYWOOD ICON, award winner, 2020.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .