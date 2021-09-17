He later relocated to Lagos where he waxed stronger, featuring in mega drama series, like Checkmates, Ripples, New Masquerade and Village Headmas- ter. It wasn’t long before he became a thespian of outstanding ability with his role of Chief Omego in Living in Bond- age, a 1992 blockbuster movie.

KOK has since gone ahead to act in over 100 movies, including Rituals, Blood Money, Living Dead, Desperate Billionaire, Circles of Doom, Lost Kingdom, Billionaires Club, Fire on the Mountain, Across the Niger, October 1, Family Battle and most recently, Up North, and Living in Bondage: Breaking Free. After many years of blossoming acting career, Kanayo became a lawyer. He was called to the Nigerian Bar on September 15, 2020 having being pronounced a Barrister and Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria. Holder of the National honour of Member of the Federal Republic (MFR), Kanayo, for his excellent role delivery and iconic status, is The Sun Nollywood Icon.