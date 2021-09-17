Perhaps, Buni’s cutting edge is the health sector. He has introduced a new result oriented approach to addressing healthcare services in primary, secondary and the tertiary healthcare facilities. In his inaugural address, he assured the people that his government would establish“at least one functional primary healthcare center in each of the 178 wards in the state. “Similarly, General Hospitals will be established in local government headquarters where none exists to ease the burden of travelling long distances to access healthcare services.”

Two years after, his administration has substantially achieved its set goals. So far,105 out of the 178 estimated Primary Healthcare Centers have been established. It is for these and many other reasons that the Board of Editors of The Sun Publishing Limited chose him as winner of The Sun Political Icon of the Year Award 2020.