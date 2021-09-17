Ekpo started his journalism carrier with the Daily Service, which later became Daily Express, before moving to the West African Pilot and Western Nigeria Broadcasting Service. He later left Lagos for Enugu where he worked at the Eastern Nigeria Broadcasting Service until the outbreak of the Nigeria – Biafra civil war, a crisis that led to his incarcerated for 30 months on the suspicion that he was spying for the Federal Government.

Regaining freedom at the end of the civil war, Ekpo returned to the newly created Cross Rivers State and became instrumental in the setting up of the state-owned Nigerian Chronicle, where he served as its pioneer editor. At the completion of his assignment as Akwa Ibom information com- missioner, Ekpo served as Director, Nigerian Copyright Council; External examiner, Nigerian Institute of Public Relations; President of the General Assembly of the World Intellectual Property Organisation; Directorate- General, Nigerian Copyright Commission; President of the General Assembly of the World Intellectual Property Organisation; Directorate- General, Nigerian Copyright Commission and Federal Commissioner, National Population Commission, Abuja. He became Deputy Governor Akwa Ibom State in 2015. As deputy governor, Ekpo has remained pivotal in the formation and implementation of various socio-economic programmes of the Governor Udom Emmanuel administration, especially in the areas of industrialisation, education, youth empowerment and job creation. It is in recognition of his dynamism and industry that the management of The Sun Newspapers considered him worthy for the 2020 lifetime achievement award.