The tools distributed were 130 boxes of complete mechanic tools, each worth about N150,000 given to the beneficiaries selected across the 44 local government areas of the state. The company also donated the sum of N3 million to the association.The distribution, ac- cording to Muhammad, was part of the company’s efforts at appreciating the union’s patronage. He said:

“Ammasco is proud of Nigerian technicians and that is why we are donating these tools, plus a N3 million cash grant to them.

“We will soon also commence distribution of cars, motorcycles, television and phones to lucky technicians.

“Ammasco Group of companies, which is into lubricants, petroleum, gas and transportation, started with only one manufacturing plant in Kano, but now we are planning on commissioning the third one due to increased patronage of our products.

“The company produces 20,000 cartons daily and Ammasco is now a household name in many neighbouring African countries and even beyond.”