To this end, Mrs. Ikpeazu has executed or facilitated the execution of several projects, including the construction of dozens of three-bedroom bungalows for indigent Abians; skill acquisition training for thousands of people, who were later given startup capital and equipment; de-worming programme for primary school pupils; distribution of maternity kits to expectant mothers; training of health personnel on neonatal resuscitation in collaboration with some organisations; distribution of wheelchairs and crutches to physically challenged persons; sponsorship of the Nkechi Ikpeazu annual national open para-badminton championship & Nkechi Ikpeazu inter-ministerial women’s sports competition. Nkechi is the brain behind the Abia State free school meal initiative, providing mid-day meals to pupils in the public primary schools. As someone noted, Nkechi has truly lived up to the scriptures, which encourages everyone to do charity for whoever needs it when they are in position to do so.

She worked as a teacher, banker and registrar of cooperatives with Abia State Government. A matron of the Cycling Federation of Nigeria, she is winner of The Sun Most supportive First Lady award.