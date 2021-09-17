Poor services rendered by them also made Nigerians purchase different telecom net- works SIM and had to purchase a new phone to put the network SIM inside. Nnamdi knew about this challenge and approached Nokia, the leading phone manufacturer at that time to manufacture dual sim phones for Nigerians.

This enabled Nigerians to own one mobile phone at a time instead of two. Nokia refused his proposal as they believed it would reduce the number of phones sales in Nigeria.

Nnamdi decided to go to China. In collaboration with a friend he met in China, they designed the first Tecno phone, Tecno T101 with a dual SIM. At that time, it was not working together and was not accepted by the market.

They made corrections to the Tecno T101 and came up with Tecno 201 that was more accepted in the market.

Initially, Techno was a phone for low- income people. Today, the middle class has started accepting the product. It has become a leading brand in the Nigerian market.