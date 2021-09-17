One of Wike’s most outstanding intervention in sports development is the Real Madrid Football Academy in Port Harcourt, which is aimed at exposing young people to the best that football can offer. And knowing that a hungry man is an angry man, Wike has ensured the completion of Rivers State cassava processing plant with the capacity to process 45, 000mt of cassava tubers into 12,500mt of high quality cassava flour, among others.

The Rivers governor has constructed/reconstructed several kilometres of roads, flyovers and other projects. They include Rumuwoji Market, Rivers State University, Ogbum-na- Abali Fruit Garden Market, dualisation of Birabi Street, Government Secondary School, Ubima, Justice Ichendu (Elelenwo-Akpajo Road), Government Craft Development Centre and Bonny Street. Others are Adaka Boro/Elliot Henry streets, Woji Road, Obagi Street, Aker Base Road, Rumuolumeni, now renamed Chief Orabule Adele Road, the 10.3km Sime-Nonwa-Kira Road in Tai local government area of the state, and the 16.6km dualised Saakpenwa-Bori Highway, which cuts across Tai, Khana and Gokana LGAs of the state, among many others. The people of Opobo will never forget Wike for building the first ever asphalt road to the community. It is a several kilometres road with several bridges. Last year, Wike taught the world how to keep people safe from COVID-19. Nigerians will remember travel restriction and the closure of Rivers State borders to ensure coronavirus didn’t rare its ugly head in the state. He followed this up with effective lockdown. The low record of coronavirus in Rivers State was a proof of the effectiveness of his “keep Rivers safe” strategy.