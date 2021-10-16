By Henry Umahi

Obinna Iyiegbu might not ring an immediate bell in many ears. However, a mention of Obi Cubana would instantly grab the attention of millions of Nigerians.

Born on April 12, 1975, Obi Cubana, CEO of the Cubana Group, launched his first nightclub known as Ibiza in 2006 in Abuja, which recorded tremendous success. In 2009, he was crowned king of the nightclub following the establishment of the Cubana Group that provides all-round entertainment and satisfaction.

The group currently operates restaurants, bars, and nightclubs, including Rollace Hotels, Lagos, Cubana Leisure Outfits in many parts of the country, Pablo Cubana, Lagos, Crave Cubana, Abuja, Grand Cubana Hotels, Abuja, Opium Cubana, Owerri, Cubana Rapsody, Ikeja, Lagos; Cubana Night Clubs, Lagos, Gustavo Cubana, Enugu and others.

Cubana became a media sensation recently following the grand burial of his mother.

Shortly after, his donation of one million naira each to 300 youths in his native Oba community in Anambra State made the headlines.

But long before that, thousands of young people and groups from different parts of Nigeria had benefitted from the generosity of this self-made graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka who is happily married to Lady Ebele and is blessed with four boys.

A humble, unassuming and self-effacing businessman with an infectious smile, Obi Cubana commands a huge influence in the hospitality and entertainment sector.

He is The Sun HOSPITALITY ICON of the year, 2020.

