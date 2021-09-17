But long before that, thousands of young people and groups from different parts of Nigeria had benefitted from the generosity of this self-made graduate of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka who is happily married to Lady Ebele and is blessed with four boys.

A humble, unassuming and selfeffacing businessman with an infectious smile, Obi Cubana commands a huge influence in the hospitality and entertainment sector. He is The Sun Hospitality Icon 2020.