Fielding questions from journalists shortly after featuring in a professional league match for Bendel Insurance at the Agege Stadium, in Lagos, as to whether he was not afraid of sustaining serious injuries, Shaibu said: ”Why should I be afraid of attacks, I have been playing active competitive football right from my university days. I also played for my club in Abuja, so, it is nothing extraordinary. To me, it is a normal thing despite my present office as Edo State deputy governor.”

Born in Kaduna to the late Pastor Francis Osikpomobo Shaibu and his mother, Lucy (née Momoh) Shaibu was raised with strong Christian virtues. He started his early education at St. Augustine Primary School, Tundu Wada, Kaduna, but finished at L.E.A Primary School Barnawa, Kaduna State, where he obtained the First School Leaving Certificate. He proceeded to Saudana Memorial Secondary School Kawo, Kaduna, where he obtained his West African Senior School Certificate in 1989. Comrade Shaibu received a Bachelor of Science degree (Honours) in Accounting from the University of Jos, in 2000. He later earned master of Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Benin, in 2015. As a student activist, he was the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) between 2000 and 2001.