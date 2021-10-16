By Henry Umahi

Since Brig Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim became the 18th Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in May 2019, the narrative of the scheme has changed. An indigene of Nasarawa Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, Ibrahim’s leadership qualities has manifested in the public perception of the scheme. He has reinventing the scheme, making it more result-oriented.

Indeed, he introduced far-reaching changes in the scheme and the participants and staff members are well pleased. Among others, he introduced agricultural and empowerment schemes.

Perhaps, it could not have been different. He is academically inclined, indulging in intellectual projects. After obtaining his Bachelors and Masters degrees from the University of Jos, he bagged a Post Graduate Diploma in Education ( PGDE) from Tai Solarin University of Education, Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State and a PhD in History from University of Abuja.

Since his commissioning into the Nigerian Army, he has attended several courses and edited the Journal of History and Military Studies, among other publications.

He has supervised a number of Masters and Doctorate degree thesis and belongs to many professional bodies, including Historical Society of Nigeria (HSN), Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (MTRCN), Exam Ethics Marshal International. He was also a member, Nigerian Defense Academy Establishment Review Committee, 2016, member Research and Development (now Incorporation Research and Grant Committee) 2016, member Academy Publication Committee, member NDA Project Monitoring Committee, member Editorial Board convened by the Chief of Army Staff for the Review of the book; Nigeria’s Anti-terror War Against the Boko Haram: The Turning Point and Lessons for National Security, by OBC Nwolise.

He was equally a member, Editorial Board that conveyed the report of the Editorial Committee convened by Lt Gen TY Buratai, former Chief of Army Staff to edit three books/materials on global terrorism and Boko Haram in Nigeria.

His decorations include Forces Service Star (FSS) 2007, Meritorious Service Star (MSS) 2012, and Distinguished Service Star (DSS) 2018.

Ibrahim has won many awards including the Chief of Army Staff Award as the overall best participant of 2013 NAEC Executive Management Course, Nigerian Institute for Public Relations (NIPR) Special Recognition Award (2014), award for Distinguished Professional Contributions to Public Services/Fellowship,( FCAI) by Institute of Corporate Administration, and Professional National Award (Historical Society of Nigeria, HSN).

Ibrahim is happily married and blessed with children. His hobbies include watching Football and current affairs.

For his superlative performance in public office, The Sun honours him with PUBLIC SERVICE award, 2020.

