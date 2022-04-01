Mrs. Saraki was born on September 6, 1964, into the Ojora family of Lagos. Married to former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, she holds a Bachelor of Law degree from the London School of Oriental and African Studies and LLM in International Economic Law from King’s College, Lon- don; and was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1989.

The seed that has blossomed into her undying passion for health advocacy was sown in 1991, through an unpleasant experience. Mrs. Saraki had had challenges in her first pregnancy. In the process, she lost one of her twin babies. After that experience, she made a silent vow to support other pregnant women have safe delivery. She later founded WBFA in 2004, during the first tenure of her husband, Senator Bukola Saraki, as governor of Kwara State, to drive this vision.

While it is common for wives of governors to abandon their pet projects once their husbands are out of office, the reverse is the case for this outstanding woman. For the former Kwara State first lady, the best life

is one dedicated to the service of humanity, especially the less privileged members of the society. Out of office as first lady, she has expanded the scope of her NGO to cater for many more women, newborn, children and adolescent in Africa.