Ekwunife’s quiet acts and deeds of philanthropy were borne out of personal experiences while growing up in a household where there was no distinction between biological children and strangers.

The first woman and south easterner to chair the prestigious Senate Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), her philanthropy to the needy, indigent and less-privileged extends beyond her constituency, Anambra Central senatorial district and Anambra State.

No stranger to the National Assembly, she was first elected into the House of Representatives in 2007 and returned to the chambers in2011. Between2010and2013,Senator Ekwunife contested for the governorship position in Anambra State.

Regardless of whether she was contesting for any political position or not, Ekwunife never stops helping out and giving back to her people and others through numerous empowerment programmes, with special focus on women and youths. She has built and handed over 26 houses to widows.

Whoever goes to her, asking for help is never turned away. And that was why, in the last one year alone, Ekwunife was able to single-handedly get jobs for over 800 people and still counting, regardless of ethnicity and religion. She has facilitated, at least, a road each for the 58 communities in her senatorial district. Twenty of the roads are ready for commissioning.