By Fred Itua

When he was elected governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Adoza Bello made history as the youngest elected state chief executive in the current political dispensation. With zest and energy, he had hit the ground running as soon as he took office in January, 2016.

His first term in office was remarkable and more than one and half years into his second tenure, his name resonates as a man who has transformed Kogi into a modern state, particularly in terms of infrastructure development, youth and women empowerment, security, healthcare, education and agriculture, among others.

At the time Bello assumed office Kogi State was notorious as the den of crime and criminals. Being the only state in Nigeria that borders 10 other states, security challenges were expected. He, at the outset declared a full blown war on armed robbers, criminals and kidnappers operating in the state. He provided over 200 utility vehicles and 500 motorcycles for security patrol. He employed the services of vigilance security outfit, while also providing sophisticated gadgets for Operation Total Freedom (OPT), established by his administration to stamp out criminal activities in the state.

In a calculated move to avert the much talked about farmers/herdsmen clashes, the Bello-led administration created a Dialogue and Cooperation platform for a free flow of communication between the government and herdsmen on one hand, and the communities and herdsmen on the other hand. This move has ensured that both farmers and herdsmen live peacefully together in the three senatorial districts of Kogi State.

Infrastructure development is another area the Bello administration has performed well. Despite the meager allocations received by the administration from the Federation Account, he has been able to turn Kogi into a massive construction site. Attention has been given to Ikeje-Ogugu-Ette road that was last repaired in the 1970s, Shintaku-Gboloko road to Dekina in Kogi- East senatorial district, the Ankpa Township road, Agasa-Ukpogoro road, Ogaminana/Ebogogo/ Total road in Kogi Central senatorial district.

The governor has been able to provide succour to rural residents in some parts of Kogi- East, through the ‘LIGHT-UP KOGI- East Project’.

He upgraded critical electricity distribution infrastructure to enable and enhance power evacuation from Itobe substation in Ajaokuta to most parts of Kogi

Governor Bello has been at the forefront of women empowerment. He has a record of empowering Kogi women politically and giving them strategic portfolios. His government has gone far beyond the 35% affirmative action for women and has made Kogi State a pacesetter and a model in gender inclusiveness.

Through his political inclusiveness, Bello has solved the problem of dangerous political rivalry among the ethnic groups in Kogi. He has tamed the diversities in the Confluence State.

For these and many others, Bello is The Sun GOVERNOR of the Year, 2020.

