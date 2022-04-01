In the world of business and philanthropy, Abdul Samad Rabiu’s name has struck a symphony to the ear. He goes for what he believes will thrive, and the returns echo his daring and enterprising latitude. Interestingly, the path to today’s success story was laid over four decades ago. Overtime, it has become a well-matted path.

Rabiu, who had his early education at Federal Government College, Kano, after which he proceeded to the United States to study Economics in the Capital University Columbus, Ohio, United States of America, is the founder and chairman of BUA Group, a conglomerate that specialises in manufacturing, infrastructure and agriculture sector. He is also the chairman of the Nigerian Bank of Industry (BoI). Initially, he established BUA International Limited in 1988 for the sole purpose of commodity trading – importing rice, edible oil, flour and iron and steel. He was to diversify to other sectors along the way.

The Nigerian government, owners of Delta Steel Company, in 1990, contracted his company to supply raw materials in exchange for finished products. BUA didn’t look back. It led to its expansion to the steel business, producing billets, importing iron ore, and constructing multiple rolling mills in Nigeria.

BUA was to acquire Nigerian Oil Mills Limited, the largest edible oil processing company in Nigeria. In 2005, it added two flour-milling plants in Lagos and Kano. BUA, by 2008, had broken an eight-year monopoly in the Nigerian sugar industry by commissioning the second-largest sugar refinery in sub-Saharan Africa.