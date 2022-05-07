By Fred Itua

Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan is a reputable politician and exceptional technocrat whose footprints in parliamentary politics since 1999 are unmatched.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Born on January 12,1959, Lawan, the current President of the Senate, and who represents Yobe North Senatorial District, holds the enviable record as the longest serving member of the Nigerian National Assembly.

First elected to the House of Representatives in 1999, after serving as university lecturer, Lawan has been described as an uncommon leader by friends and enemies. According to President Muhammadu Buhari, “Lawan’s maturity has translated into the many achievements of the 9th Assembly within a short period, including a harmonious relationship with the executive, which recently, and historically, saw a return to the right budget cycle.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

As a member of the House of Representatives, Lawan was a radical who spoke his mind without minding whose ox was gored. He spoke truth to power. In the Senate, he has taken actions that brought about reforms. As Chairman of Public Accounts Committee of the Senate, he spearheaded the unearthing of major illegal deals and fraud committed by heads of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

As Senate president, his leadership has brought about tremendous achievements. Under his watch, the Senate passed the Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract Act 2004 (Amendment) Bill 2019. The passage of that Bill, at first, earned the country over $500 million, used by the Executive in funding the 2020 budget. Today, over $1.9 billion has been realised from that initiative. The Senate, under Lawan, passed the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which stayed in the National Assembly for 20 years. The passage of the bill, which is now an Act, has paved the way for the establishment of the Nigerian Upstream Regulatory Commission. It also established the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority.

The 9th Senate, led by Lawan, has also passed the Finance Bill, which has reformed the tax regime by amending several Acts, namely Petroleum Profit Tax Act (PPT), Custom and Excise Tax Act, Company Income Tax Act (CITA), Personal Income Tax Act and Value Added Tax Act Stamp.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

The recent passage of the Electoral Amendment Bill, against all odds, has made the Senate, under Lawan, the darling of many. The bill ensured that different interests were accommodated and key concerns raised by Nigerians were also addressed. An unassuming man, Lawan is not swayed by accolades. He allows his work to speak for him. He is the winner of The Sun Political Icon of the Year 2021.