Okoro’s business blossomed and he veered into security doors dealership in 2007 with an outlet at the Coker area of Lagos. From there, he forayed into real estate. According to him, “the first house I sold was N205 million, while the capital cost was N108 million. With the profit, I bought two plots of land that were worth N45 million and N30 million. In 2012, I sold another piece of land for N350 million.”

With the money realized from sales of the land, Okoro started dreaming big. He bought a piece of land in Garki, Abuja, started construction of the hotel and completed work in 2018. With infectious enthusiasm and dedication, Okoro is currently building the second largest hotel in Abuja, with 225 rooms and 14 halls under the basement. Declaring that the need to create jobs, add value to the economy and touch humanity in many positive ways remain his success drivers, Okoro stands tall as The Sun Hospitality Icon.