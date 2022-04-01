Rano was born on June 9, 1944 in Lausu village, in Rano Local Government Area of Kano State. As a young entrepreneur, he had the dream of becoming a leader in the downstream sub-sector of the Nigerian petroleum industry. That dream has blossomed in a multi-billion naira integrated oil and gas company with over 600 trucks and 115 retail outlets. The company has grown to become one of Africa’s largest independent petroleum trading companies with net worth valued at over $9 billion.

