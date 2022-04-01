An accomplished banker turned politician, Sanwo-Olu rose in his career through hard work and exceptional performance. Born on June 25, 1965 in Lagos State, he bagged a Bachelor’s degree in Survey and Geo-Informatics from the University of Lagos and a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Management from the same institution. After his MBA degree, he took courses at the Havard Kennedy School of Government, London Busi-

ness School and the Lagos Business School.

Sanwo-Olu served as Commissioner for Establishments, Training and Pensions, where he spearheaded the civil service framework, which ensured that civil servants in the state were among the highest paid in the country. He was actively involved in the settingup of Lagos State Pension Commission(LASPEC), a contributory pension scheme to ensure that civil servants had what they could fall back on when they retire and he also served as the pioneer chairman of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund Board. He was instrumental to the establishment of the Lagosbus

