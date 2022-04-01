The life of Chief Adebisi Abdulkareem Bamidele Akande is that of service. He was literally drafted into politics in 1971 when the military government appointed him as a member of the Ila Local Government Management Committee. In 1976, he was elected unopposed as a councillor for Isedo Ward 1 into Ila Local Government Council. He was in the Constituent Assembly, which wrote the 1979 Nigerian Constitution. He represented Ila/Odo-Otin local government areas.

Since his “reluctant” foray into local politics 41 years ago, Akande has fought his way to the national level. Born on January 16, 1939, in Ila-Orangun, in present Osun State, Akande at the early stage of his life displayed skill as a grassroots mobiliser. He was actively involved in town union activities. Perhaps, this endeared him to the late Chief Bola Ige.

In 1979, Akande left BP on leave of absence and served as Secretary to the government of old Oyo State in Ige’s cabinet on the platform of the Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN). In November 1982, he became Ige’s deputy.

