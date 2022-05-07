By Robert Obioha

Dr Charles Mba has carved a niche as an outstanding player in Nigeria’s real estate industry. He is the Chief Executive Officer of CDV Properties and Development Ltd and a member of Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN).

A graduate of Microbiology of the University of Nigeria Nsukka, Enugu State, Mba has, through hard work, resilience and doggedness, contributed immensely to the development of the real estate sector in Nigeria. He has also made inroads into other sectors of note, such as education, road construction and oil and gas.

Having had a stint at Emzor Pharmaceutical Company Ltd, Lagos, where he honed his marketing skills. He worked at Mitchell Engineering Ltd as a site manager as well as a senior project manager at Newsite Ltd, a real estate and property development firm based in Lagos. He established his own estate development firm thereafter and has established himself as a world-class developer, real estate mogul and entrepreneur.

Mba has initiated and developed quality as well as functional estates in prime locations in Lekki, Lagos and other urban centres across the country, to cater to the needs of all classes of people. These include CDV Mini Estate; Whiteoak Estate; Southlake Homes Phase 1, 2 and 3, Diank Terraces and Applewood Estate, among others. His intervention in the real estate sector has in no small measure helped to bridge the nation’s housing gap officially put at over 17 million units.

Apart from real estate, Mba has ventured into education and other sectors with commensurate success. His company, the 34V Engineering, is a force to be reckoned with in the nation’s road construction sector, with many excellently executed projects to its credit. In the education sector, his school, Jasons Tender Care, Lagos, is a pivotal and important player.

Beyond these sectors, Mba’s philanthropy knows no bounds as he has helped many indigent students realise their educational dreams in diverse fields, such as engineering, medicine, pharmacy and nursing through his pragmatic scholarship scheme.

Mba, a chartered fellow of the Chartered Institute of Public Resources Management and Politics (CIPRMP), Ghana, having achieved so much in the development of the nation’s real estate sector and helping the government in bridging its housing gap, is unequivocally and eminently qualified for The Sun Investor of Year Award 2021.