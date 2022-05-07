By Cosmas Omegoh

Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, remains one of the most visible cabinet members in the President Muhammadu Buhari government. He is at the head of the mass transportation programme of the Federal Government, rehabilitating the obsolete train services. Many attribute the success of the train revolution of the Buhari administration to Amaechi’s commitment and industry.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Amaechi is not new to public service. His long path of service was not carved out by mere happenstance.

He cut his political teeth at the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, in the early 1980s as a student unionist, having been elected National President of the National Union of Rivers State Students (NURSS). Then, he acquainted himself so well, thus paving the way for his political odyssey.

Early in the 1990s, Amaechi had learned enough to become the Secretary of the National Republican Convention (NRC) in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State. He later became Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili, and afterwards the Rivers State Secretary of the Democratic Party of Nigeria (DPN) caretaker committee of the Sani Abacha transition programme.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

When civilian rule fully returned in 1999, Amaechi won Rivers State House of Assembly seat on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). He became the Speaker and served in that capacity for two terms, during which he engendered a healthy Executive-Legislature relationship with ex-Governor Peter Odili.

In 2007, Amaechi became governor of Rivers State, after a long drawn legal battle following his earlier disqualification as candidate of the PDP. His administration witnessed quantum development in infrastructure and education, among other things, thus contributing to solidifying the strong foundation on which Rivers State currently stands.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Political differences saw Amaechi contributing to the birthing of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC). He became the Director-General of the Muhammadu Buhari’s presidential campaign group and was made a minister afterwards.

For his feat in railways development, Amaechi has received various accolades, including being turbaned as Dan Amanar Daura in Katsina State, aside from other local and foreign recognitions since he blasted into the public sphere. He indeed qualifies to receive The Sun Public Service award for 2021.