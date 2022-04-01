Early in the 1990s, Amaechi had learned enough to become the Secretary of the National Republican Convention in Ikwerre Local Government Area of Rivers State. He later became Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor of Rivers State, Peter Odili, and afterwards the Rivers State Secretary of the Democratic Party of Nigeria (DPN) caretaker committee of the Sani Abacha transition programme.

When civilian rule fully returned in 1999, Amaechi won Rivers State House of Assembly seat on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP). He became the Speaker and served in that capacity for two terms, during which he engendered a healthy Executive-Legislature relationship with ex- Governor Peter Odili. In 2007, Amaechi was elected governor of Rivers State, after a long drawn legal battle following his earlier disqualification as candidate of the PDP. His administration witnessed quantum development in infrastructure and education, among other things, thus contributing to solidifying the strong foundation on which Rivers State currently stands. Political differences saw Amaechi contributing to the birthing of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC). He became the Director-General of Muhammadu Buhari’s presidential campaign group and was made a minister afterwards. For his feat in railways development, Amaechi has received various accolades, the latest being his turban- ing as Dan Amanar Daura in Katsina State, aside from other local and foreign recognitions since he blasted into the public sphere. He indeed qualifies to receive The Sun Public Service award for 2021.