By Henry Akubuiro

Giants are not always measured by their size. If not, Senator Chris Nwabueze Ngige wouldn’t have been an administrative czar and a nonconformist politician extraordinaire who continues to stand tall, like a giant.

In public service, Ngige has been a beacon of hope and a leading light. Currently functioning as Nigeria’s Minister of Labour and Employment, he has, at various times, served as a senator representing Anambra Central Senatorial District (2011-2015) and Anambra State governor (2003-2006).

Lionised as a medical doctor with the longest years of post-registration and public service experience in Nigeria, Ngige has been involved in Nigeria’s public service for over 50 years, having joined the civil service and retired in 1998 as a deputy director in the Federal Ministry of Health. He is famed for ending godfatherism in Anambra politics during his 34-month tenure as the governor, reengineering the state to greatness with money accruing to the state.

Ngige, as governor, transformed Awka to a befitting capital city during his tenure, tarring all the roads in the GRA Awka, dualised Nnamdi Azikiwe Road and put streetlights. The Agu Awka power station was given a big 60KVA sub-injector station to complement the Nibo Power Station under his government. He created the Ngozika Housing Estate and introduced reforms in the civil service.

From the State House, Awka, to the Senate, Ngige became one of the most visible senators of the 7th Senate, speaking in support of motions and bills in favour of the Nigerian masses. A notable instance was when an anti-labour bill was smuggled into the Senate by the executive, as a Private Member Bill, and was almost scaling through to the third and final reading. He challenged the bill and inspired other senators to find their voices.

The minister is credited for doing the bulk of work in the Senate Committee on Power, where he served as Vice Chairman of the Committee on Health. Also, he initiated the motion for the immortalisation and national burial for Professor Chinua Achebe, which saw the Nigerian government giving Achebe a state burial at his hometown, Ogidi, Anambra, in 2013.

Ngige’s tenure as the Minister of Labour and Employment has followed in his trailblazing tradition. To mention a few, he was instrumental for the N30, 000 minimum wage enjoyed by Nigerian workers.

He is the winner of The Sun Public Service award for 2021.