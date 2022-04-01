From the State House, Awka, to the Senate, Ngige became one of the most visible senators of the 7th Senate, speaking in sup- port of motions and bills in favour of the Nigerian masses. A notable instance was when an anti-labour bill was smuggled into the Senate by the executive, as a Private Member Bill, and was almost scaling through to the third and final reading, he challenged the bill and inspired other senators to find their voices.

The minister is credited for doing the bulk of work in the Senate Committee on Power, where he served as Vice Chairman of the Committee on Health. Also,he initiated the motion for the immortalisation and national burial for Professor Chinua Achebe, which saw the Nigerian government giving Achebe a state burial at his hometown, Ogidi, Anambra, in 2013. Ngige’s tenure as the Minister of Labour and Employment has followed in his trailblazing tradition. To mention a few, he was instrumental for the N30, 000 minimum wage enjoyed by Nigerian workers. He is the winner of The Sun Public Service award for 2021.