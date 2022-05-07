By Henry Umahi

At the time Governor Dave Umahi became governor, Ebonyi State was regarded as the backwater of the South East because of its social infrastructure deficiency. Determined to change the narrative, he rolled up his sleeves and got to work.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

In almost seven years, Umahi has spruced up the image of the state by delivering soul-lifting projects. The state capital, Abakaliki, which used to be a glorified village, has been transformed to a smart city. At night, Abakaliki looks like a mini Shanghai.

One of the highpoints of the Umahi administration is the road revolution he started in the state, using cement technology. From the state capital to the rural areas, an impressive network of roads greets you. While existing roads were rehabilitated where necessary, new ones were constructed, thereby opening up the state. In fact, the Umahi administration has constructed more roads than all the past governments of the state put together. For this reason, some call him, ‘Roadmaster’. Umahi has also built 15 flyovers, which is the highest number after Abuja and Lagos.

Another flagship project executed by Umahi is the King David University of Medical Sciences in Uburu, Ohaozara Local Government Area of the state, which the National Universities Commission (NUC) described as the most beautiful institution in Nigeria. King David University is a cutting edge institution with state-of-the-facility. It looks like a postcard, a beauty to behold.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Perhaps, the icing on the cake is last year’s verdict by the Budget Office in the Federal Ministry of Finance that Ebonyi State is the best in prudent management of resources. The state was also rated, in another category, as the best state in capital project execution or implementation. In the area of transparency in budget/budgeting, Ebonyi State came fourth among the states of the federation.

Umahi also built Africa’s biggest light tunnel, a four-way light tunnel that is linking different facilities, including Africa’s biggest shopping mall. Also in Ebonyi is Africa’s biggest Christian Ecumenical Centre. The state built a magnificent Government House as well as the biggest single market in the South East.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Under Umahi’s watch, agriculture came alive in the state. Abakaliki Rice is reputed to be the best local brand. A man of passion and tenacity of purpose, Umahi has given assurance that every project started by his administration will be completed before he leaves office, including the international airport at Onueke.

For Umahi’s sterling performance as governor and chairman of the South-East Governors Forum, he wears the glittering diadem: The Sun Man of the Year 2021.