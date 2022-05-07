By Tony Manuaka

Emmanuel Iheagwazi, a Nigerian businessman, philanthropist and industrialist of repute, is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Climax Lubricants Industries Limited, a fast-growing lubricant blending plant in Nigeria and West Africa. The company began its journey in 2012 through third party blending with other lubricant blending plants, with only two product lines.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

In 2014/2015, Climax started blending with NECIT Nigeria Limited in Sokoto. By 2016, the company began the construction of its ultra-modern blending plant located at Kilometre 42 Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State, Nigeria.

Climax Lubricants Industries Limited, one of the subsidiaries of NECIT Nigeria Limited, was issued with a Licence To Operate (LTO) by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in 2020. Today, the company is run by experienced industry professionals who employ global best practices and industry foresight that drive the climax brand.

Iheagwazi, whose business interests span different sectors, is a meticulous entrepreneur.

He combines strong business skills with diligence. As a business leader, he has passion for setting targets and achieving results.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

On a typical day, Iheagwazi combines the functions of a chief executive with that of any other staff of the lubricant factory as the need may arise. He believes in leadership by example to the amazement of his staff. He exudes genuine love, care, and empathy to both his workers and customers, irrespective of age, tribe and religion.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Climax Lubricants Industries Limited is engaged in the production and marketing of a wide range of lubricating oils, greases, petrochemicals and car care products.

Over a period of 10 years, Iheagwazi has developed the Climax Lubricants brand to become one of the best range of products in the automobile and industrial lubricant markets. Climax brand consists of Mineral lubes, such as Climax multi-grade oil, CX7, 20W/50; Climax Auto Lube, SAE 40, 50; Climax Diesel, SAE 40, 15W/40 to Climax full synthetic lubricants: 5W/20; Climax Gold, 5W/30 and Climax 1, 5W/40. All these lubricant grades are blended in the company’s ultra-modern plant with state-of-the-art laboratory.

Recently, the Institute of Oil and Gas Research and Hydrocarbon Studies ranked Climax brake oil as number one and best amongst other similar products. In its unending desire to conform to applicable specifications, 24 of the company’s products have been certified with the Nigerian mark of Quality (MANCAP) by the Standards Organisation of Nigeria (SON), with four of these products certified by American Petroleum Institute (API).

Born in Okija, Ihiala Local Government Area of Anambra State in 1972, Iheagwazi attended Community Primary School, Okija in 1986, Institute of Comprehensive Education Secondary School, Sokoto in 2008 and Usman Danfodio University, Sokoto in 2010. As part of his capacity building efforts, he has attended lots of conferences and trade fairs both in Nigeria and overseas.

It is for his innovative ideas, drive and contribution to the development of the industrial sector in Nigeria that The Sun Board of Editors found him worthy to receive The Sun Industrialist of the Year Award 2021.