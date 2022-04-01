its journey in 2012 through third party blending with other lubricant blending plants, with only two product lines.

In 2014/2015, Climax started blending with NECIT Nigeria Limited in Sokoto. By 2016, the company began the construction of its ultra-modern blending plant located at Kilometre 42 Lagos- Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State, Nigeria.

Climax Lubricants Industries Limited, one of the subsidiaries of NECIT Nigeria Limited, was issued with a License To Operate (LTO) by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) in 2020. To- day, the company is run by experienced industry professionals who employ global best practices and industry fore- sight that drive the climax brand.

Iheagwazi, whose business interest spans across sectors, is a meticulous entrepreneur.

He combines strong business skills with diligence. As a business leader, he has passion for setting targets and achieving results.

On a typical day, Iheagwazi combines the functions of a chief executive with that of any other staff of the lubricant factory as the need may arise. He believes in leadership by example to the amazement of his staff. He exudes genuine love, care, and empathy to both his workers and customers, irrespective of age, tribe and religion.